Zags tie program record with 96-49 win

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) - Przemek Karnowski scored 16 points and Silas Melson had 15, helping No. 3 Gonzaga easily roll past Pepperdine 96-49 on Saturday night.

The Bulldogs are the last unbeaten team in the country and could lead the AP Top 25 for only the second time in their history after both No. 1 Villanova and No. 2 Kansas lost this week.

Gonzaga (22-0, 10-0 West Coast Conference) has matched its longest ever winning streak at 22 games.

The Bulldogs shot 58.6 percent and held the Waves to 30.2 percent shooting. They took immediate command over outmanned Pepperdine (6-16, 2-8), using a superior height advantage to jump out to a 27-8 lead.

Gonzaga led 43-21 at the half, shooting 63.3 percent from the field while holding Pepperdine to 8 of 28 (28.6 percent).

Jeremy Major led Pepperdine with 13 points.

The Bulldogs head to Provo next Thursday to take on BYU.

