What the national media are saying about #1 Gonzaga's 74-64 win over SMC

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Josh Perkins (13) and Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Nigel Williams-Goss (5) speak with the coach during the second half of the game against the St. Mary's Gaels at McKeon Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Stan Szeto, Stan Szeto)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Happy Sunday, Zags fans.

Here is what some of the national media are saying about the #1 Gonzaga Bulldogs after their 74-64 win over Saint Mary’s to improve to 26-0 on the season.

Jeff Goodman of ESPN apologized to Przemek Karnowski and the rest of the GU program for doubting them.

My apologies to @PKarnowski and the rest of the Gonzaga program for doubting them and picking Saint Mary’s tonight. This team is damn good. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) February 12, 2017

Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports said the facts are the facts: Gonzaga has as good a chance as anyone to cut down the nets in March.

You can spin whatever narrative you want, but the facts are the facts: Gonzaga has as good a chance as anyone to get to Glendale & win two. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) February 12, 2017

Jay Bilas, who spoke at length about the depth and defensive dominance of Gonzaga during the game, tweeted Saturday morning that Gonzaga can win the whole thing.

Gonzaga can win the whole thing. Best defensive team Mark Few has ever had, and a balanced offensive attack. Legit Final Four team. — Jay Bilas (@JayBilas) February 11, 2017

CBS Sports' Gary Parrish wrote a column that said anyone who is still doubting Gonzaga is either “stupid or stubborn.”

Anybody still doubting Gonzaga is either stupid or stubborn.

COLUMN:https://t.co/nFxhAVrldO — Gary Parrish (@GaryParrishCBS) February 12, 2017

Some had said Gonzaga’s biggest tests – and most likely losses – would either be at BYU (they won by 10) or at Saint Mary’s (also won by 10.) Evan Closky noted that in all of Gonzaga’s WCC matchups this season, they have won by at least 10 points.

The Zags close out the season with three of their final four at home before heading to the WCC tournament in Las Vegas.

