Gonzaga St. Mary's game to be featured on ESPN GameDay

Nov 14, 2016; Spokane, WA, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs bench celebrates a three pointer against the San Diego State Aztecs during the first half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: James Snook, James Snook)

SPOKANE, Wash. – For the first time, ESPN College GameDay is headed to Saint Mary’s for the match-up between them and Gonzaga University.

ESPN will be at McKeon Pavilion on February 11 as part of their Rivalry Week. The game airs at 5:15 p.m. on ESPN. College GameDay airs 8:00 a.m. with an evening edition leading into the game.

This is the fifth time Gonzaga has appeared on GameDay. Assuming Gonzaga remains No. 1, it would be the 10th GameDay appearance by a top-ranked team.

KREM