Gonzaga Basketball: Is this the Year?

Share This Story

2/15: Defense is making the difference

The Gonzaga offense is outstanding, and of course, a big reason why the team is undefeated, but if the Zags are going to reach the Final Four, it's going to be because of their defense. As Darnay Tripp explains, this is one of the best defensive units Mark Few has ever had in Spokane.

You hear it all the time, Gonzaga's defense is what separates this year's team from past squads. A look at their numbers proves they have made a jump this season.

2/14: Karnowski and Williams continue to be dominant forces

As the season reaches a conclusion, Przemek Karnowski and Johnathan Williams are only getting stronger. These two were nearly unstoppable in the game against St. Mary's and are proving to be an absolute mismatch for opponents.

Przemek Karnowski and Johnathan Williams wasted little time forming a potent connection for the Bulldogs. This week they discussed their chemistry in the paint.

2/13: Gonzaga unfazed by spotlight and criticism

For the first time in history, the NCAA tournament revealed the top four seeds in the March Madness tourney one month before Selection Sunday. Gonzaga received a No. 1 seed, but it was actually given the fourth overall seed in the tournament, which surprised a lot of fans in Spokane. The spotlight is only growing with an unblemished record and even though the team is still disrespected by some, the team stays the course.

Gonzaga is 26-0, ranked No. 1 in the polls for a third straight week. Mark Few says his team is still having fun, and the players discussed the criticism they face despite their spotless record.

2/10: Why these Zags are title contenders with Bleacher Report's C.J. Moore

It took until the St. Mary's victory for National media outlets to finally give Gonzaga praise. C.J. Moore of Bleacher Report was actually ahead of the curve pimping up the team before the big game against the Gaels. He wrote an article saying Mark Few's squad can win a NCAA Championship.

Bleacher Report's C.J. Moore wrote his case for this year's Zags as National Title contenders.

2/8: Where does Nigel Williams-Goss stand in the 'Player of the Year' debate?

This Gonzaga team is very deep and has eight tremendous players take the court night-in and night-out, but if we had to choose one player who stands above the rest, it has to be Nigel Williams-Goss who is in consideration for the Wooden Award.

The GU guard is on the Wooden Award late season Top-20 list. He is one of a handful of players trailing front runner Frank Mason.

2/6: Comparing Gonzaga to the undefeated Wichita State team in 2014

At this point in time, Gonzaga was awaiting a big rematch with No. 20 St. Mary's. We all know the Zags dispatched the Gaels by ten points on the road, which means, an undefeated regular season is probably going to happen. Evan Closky calls Paul Suellentrop of the Wichita Eagle to see if we can draw any comparisons to the mid-major Shockers program, which accomplished the feat three years ago.

As the 2016-17 Gonzaga Bulldogs remain undefeated through their season, we wanted to see how they stacked up to a team of similar stature -- the 2013-14 Wichita State Shockers.

1/31: No. 1 Gonzaga possesses one key characteristic

When you look at Mark Few's team, there is one characteristic that stands out above the rest. As Darnay Tripp explains, you have to look beyond the X's and O's to see what keeps this team so focused.

This team's maturity has contributed to their success, and could set them up for another landmark come March.

1/30: Gonzaga ranked No. 1 in the country

There was some skepticism entering the day on whether or not Gonzaga would achieve a No. 1 ranking, but on Monday, January 30, the Zags claimed the top spot in the polls and have yet to relinquish the ranking.

KREM 2's Darnay Tripp talks about how Gonzaga basketball made it to the top spot of the AP coaches poll.

1/29: 2013 Gonzaga vs. 2017 Gonzaga

With Gonzaga one day away from receiving its second-ever No. 1 ranking, Evan Closky compares and contrasts this year's team, with the only other squad in Gonzaga history to accomplish the feat.