Former Zag walk-on Rem Bakamus cuts his hair for a good cause

Former Gonzaga basketball player Rem Bakamus chopped off his luscious locks for a good cause Tuesday.
Bakamus, known for his high-energy and pregame handshakes, donated his hair to Wigs for Kids.
"I don't have to wear a hat now," he joked after the haircut. "I guess I'm going to have to get some product so I look beautiful everyday."
Former Zag and current Boston Celtic Kelly Olynyk sported long locks during his time on the time. Adam Morrison, who played for the Zags between 2003-2006, was also known for his stylish haircut.
