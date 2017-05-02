Former Zag walk-on Rem Bakamus cuts his hair for a good cause

Former Gonzaga basketball player Rem Bakamus chopped off his luscious locks for a good cause Tuesday.

Bakamus, known for his high-energy and pregame handshakes, donated his hair to Wigs for Kids.

"I don't have to wear a hat now," he joked after the haircut. "I guess I'm going to have to get some product so I look beautiful everyday."

"If I'm going to grow it out, I figured it might as well benefit someone," he said of his choice to donate.

Bakamus is not the first member of Gonzaga’s men’s basketball team that has made headlines for his ‘do.

Former Zag and current Boston Celtic Kelly Olynyk sported long locks during his time on the time. Adam Morrison, who played for the Zags between 2003-2006, was also known for his stylish haircut.

(Photo: Getty Images)

KREM