Close Compare and Contrast: 2017 Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. 2014 Wichita State Shockers As the 2016-17 Gonzaga Bulldogs remain undefeated through their season, we wanted to see how they stacked up to a team of similar stature -- the 2013-14 Wichita State Shockers. wsts2 6:42 PM. PST February 06, 2017 More Stories Widespread power outages impact thousands Jan. 6, 2017, 1:31 p.m. Flu epidemic: state could soon step in to help Jan. 6, 2017, 6:37 a.m. What the Seahawks are saying about Golden Tate Jan. 6, 2017, 9:22 a.m.