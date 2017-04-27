Former ESPN anchor Steve Bunin on recent layoffs
ESPN recently laid off almost 100 on-air personalities to make up for lost revenue due to "cord-cutting." KING 5 morning anchor Steve Bunin worked for ESPN from 2003-2012 and offers his perspective on the network's layoffs.
wsts2 4:10 PM. PDT April 27, 2017
More Stories
-
Widespread power outages impact thousandsJan. 6, 2017, 1:31 p.m.
-
Flu epidemic: state could soon step in to helpJan. 6, 2017, 6:37 a.m.
-
What the Seahawks are saying about Golden TateJan. 6, 2017, 9:22 a.m.