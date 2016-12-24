FOLLOW: Darnay and Evan take over San Diego for the Holiday Bowl

Share This Story

SAN DIEGO, Calif. -- The Washington State Cougars are heading to San Diego to take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the 2016 National Funding Holiday Bowl on December 27, and we sent our sports director Darnay Tripp and Evan Closky along for the ride.

Darnay and Evan are scheduled to join the Cougs on Friday, December 23 and will be documenting their entire trip through social media.

Throughout their time in San Diego, this story will be updated to show you all the activities, events, and even the food. Of course, we'll have the full breakdown of the game itself and will have you completely covered on all you need to know before the Cougs take the field at 4:00 p.m. PST on December 27. On the day before the game, join us for a 30-minute "Crimson and Gray Holiday Bowl Special" featuring interviews, season recap, and more! It airs at 7:00 p.m. on KREM 2.

Morrow's game show luck pays off for Cougs

FRIDAY

Darnay and Evan are set to take off for San Diego on Friday.

As with their other trips, it is usually an early start for the boys as we send them off. Plenty of coffee and hey, an empty airplane! Admit it, you wish you could do that too.

Darnay and Evan landed in San Diego early Friday afternoon where there is no snow like there was in Spokane when they left. They jumped on Facebook live to chat about the scene.

After that, Darnay and Evan had to go to a California staple -- In n' Out. Darnay however, is not swayed in his loyalty to Spokane's D-Lish Hamburgers.

The Cougs hit the practice field on Friday as well and the boys were there to take see them in action.





Darnay and Evan had time to find out where the Coug fans needed to be for the lead up to and likely after the game. They checked out Social Tap, which is the official Coug bar in San Diego for the game.





We also found out that Social Tap was well prepared for the influx of Crimson and Gray.

The boys also had a chance to chat it up with WSU Athletic Director Bill Moos who said he is really excited to see his squad in the Holiday Bowl.





SATURDAY

Forecast for Saturday in Spokane: Snow. Lots of it.

Forecast for Saturday in San Diego: Rain, they got none of it. At least to start the day, according to Evan.

It was supposed to be raining today--Not angry about this. Great view from the hotel room. #Cougs pic.twitter.com/PvHMHem19c — Evan Closky (@KREMEvan) December 24, 2016

SUNDAY

With senior season approaching Gabe Marks sounds off

MONDAY

Tune in Monday night at 7:00 p.m. on KREM 2 to watch "Crimson and Gray Holiday Bowl Special." A 30-minute show recapping the Cougs' season. Some former Cougs talk about this year's team and Holiday Bowl game, plus an exciting showdown between Evan Closky and Jamal Morrow and Gabe Marks is unfiltered in his sit-down with Darnay Tripp.

GAMEDAY!

Its GAMEDAY! The Washington State Cougars take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the 2016 National Funding Holiday Bowl. The game airs at 4:00 p.m. PST on ESPN. Darnay and Evan will have live postgame reaction on KREM 2 News at 10 and 11:00 p.m.

