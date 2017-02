Seattle Prep - Signing Day 2016

High school senior student athletes who have committed to continue their athletic careers signed their national letter of intent around the country today.

Holy Names Academy Early Signing Day 2016. November 10th, 2016. (Photo: Holy Names Academy)

Below is a compilation of commitments from around Washington. Commitments with graduating years after 2017 are verbal commitments and they will not sign an NLI this school year.

Wesco 4A

Glacier Peak

Malakai Fifita, 2017. Football, Air Force

Paisley Johnson, 2017. Women’s Basketball, Brigham Young University.

Lauren Sanders, 2017. Volleyball, University of Washington.

Samantha Fatkin, 2017. Women’s Basketball, University of Arizona.

Kayla Watkins, 2017. Women's Basketball, Weber State

Maya Watkins, 2017. Beach Volleyball, Boise State University.

Ryan Ober, 2017. Baseball, Oregon State University.

Jackson

Taylor Adams, 2017. Softball, San Diego State University.

Jacob Bogacz, 2017. Baseball, Northern Colorado University.

Chandler Woolley, 2017. Football, Central Washington University.

Nicole Limberg , 2017. Women’s Swimming, Rice University.

Madison Presler, 2017. Women’s Swimming, Colorado Mesa University.

Markus Sullivan, 2017. Football, Portland State



Lake Stevens

Hunter Eckstrom, 2017. Football, Central Washington

Monroe

Jadynn Alexander, 2017. Women’s Basketball, University of Hawaii.

Morgan Allen, 2017. Softball, University of Washington.

Justin Folz, 2017. Baseball, Northwest Nazarene University.

McKenzie Schulz, 2018. Softball, University of Washington.

Mason Miksch, 2017. Football, Whitworth.

Wesco 3A



Edmonds-Woodway

Ali Gay, 2017. Football, Washington.

Nick Hull, 2017. Baseball, Grand Canyon University.

Missy Peterson, 2017. Women's Basketball, Long Beach State.



Ferndale

Leighton Winterhawk, 2017. Football, Central Washington

Lynnwood

Kaprice Boston, 2017. Women’s Basketball, Northern Arizona University.

Nikki Leishman, 2017. Women’s Soccer, Pacific University.

Kyler McMahan, 2017. Baseball, Oregon State University.

Maddie Morgan, 2017. Softball, University of Alabama.

Kelsey Rogers, 2017. Women’s Basketball, Western Washington University.

Malia Pivec, 2017. Women's Cross Country/Track and Field, Boise State University.

Mariner

Windy "Bubba" Isaia, 2017. Football, Central Washington.



Meadowdale

Emma Helm, 2017. Softball, University of Washington.

Hannah Taylor 2017. Soccer, University of Oregon

Oak Harbor

Caylie Etherington, 2018. Women’s Soccer, Western Washington University.

Princeton Lollar, 2017. Football, Northern Arizona.



Shorewood

Taryn Shelly, 2017. Women's Basketball, Washington State.



Snohomish

Anna Montemor, 2017. Women's Soccer, Vanguard University

Quinn Ottenson, 2017. Women's Soccer, Central Washington



Squalicum

Ben Peterson, 2017. Football, Air Force

KingCo 4A



Bothell

Taya Corosdale, 2017. Women's Basketball, Oregon State.

Eastlake

Brooke Chandler, 2017. Women’s Soccer, University of Oregon.

Tatum Thornton, 2017. Women’s soccer, University of Utah.

Maddie Robinson, 2017. Women’s Soccer, Gonzaga University.

Mount Si

Jack Weidenbach, 2017. Football, Central Washington

Newport

Kenny Lafeyette, 2017. Football, Montana Tech

Skyline

Henry Bainivalu, 2017. Football, Washington

Alex Diegel, 2017. Football, Central Washington

Bradley Kim, 2017. Football, Air Force



Woodinville

Mack Minnehan, 2017. Football, Colorado School of Mines

KingCo 2A/3A



Bellevue

Sophia Butterfield, 2017. Women's soccer, Western Washington University

Joanna Harber, 2017. Women's soccer, Stanford University

Ellie Bryant, 2017. Women's soccer, University of Pennsylvania

Justin Angelel, 2017. Men's Lacrosse, Lehigh University

Augie Fratt 2017. Men's Lacrosse, Naval Academy

Colin Suter, 2017. Baseball, Gonzaga University

Jack Enger, 2017. Baseball, University of Washington

Kate Parrish, 2017. Women's Basketball, Claremont McKenna College

Ann-Marie Jacobs, 2017. Women's Basketball, Lehigh University

Juanita

Salvon Ahmed, 2017. Football, University of Washington.

Tea Adams, 2017. Women's Basketball, San Diego State University.

Tatum Kawabata, 2017. Softball, Wellesley College.

Dean Sise, 2017. Football, Navy

Lake Washington

Tori Bivens, 2017. Softball, Boise State University.

Sean Gordon, 2017. Football, Central Washington.

Liberty

Ethan Diaz, 2017. Men’s Soccer, Western Washington University.

Mercer Island

Alle Dunbar, 2017. Women’s Lacrosse, University of Oregon.

Anna Luce, 2017. Women’s Basketball, Dartmouth College.

Jack Smith, 2017. Baseball, Washington State.

Metro 3A



Bishop Blanchet

Jadyn Bush, 2017. Women’s Basketball, Harvard University.

Tommy Vail, 2017. Baseball, University of Notre Dame.

Eastside Catholic

Hunter Bryant, 2017. Football, University of Washington.

Brody McKnight, 2017. Football, Montana State

Garfield

Daejon Davis, 2017. Men's Basketball, University of Washington.

Jaylen Nowell, 2017. Men’s Basketball, University of Washington.

Holy Names

Erin Ripple, 2017. Cross Country & Track, University of Washington.

Jordan Oakes, 2017. Cross Country & Track, Stanford University.

Grace Herbert, 2017. Women’s Crew/Rowing, University of Louisville

Taylor Richardson, 2017. Women’s Crew/Rowing, University of Southern California

Devyn Pong, 2017. Women’s Crew/Rowing, University of Southern California

Juliet Perry, 2017. Women’s Crew/Rowing, Washington State University

Grace Cotter, 2017. Women’s Crew/Rowing, Stanford University

Gabija Liffick, 2017. Women’s Swimming, College of Wooster.

Lakeside

Zander Bailey, 2017. Football, Middlebury

Bennett Dondoyano, 2017. Football, San Diego



Nathan Hale

Michael Porter Jr, 2017. Men's Basketball, University of Washington.



O'Dea

Shea Carstens, 2017. Football, Simon Fraser.

Doug Russell, 2017. Football, Hawaii

Quinton Lewis, 2017. Football, Central Washington.

Spencer McCabe, 2017. Football, Simon Fraser.

Samuel Sanchez, 2017. Football, Central Washington.

Seattle Prep

Jacob Terao, 2017. Baseball, University of Portland.

Jesse Franklin, 2017. Baseball, University of Michigan.

Chinwe Ezeonu, 2017. Women’s Basketball, San Jose State University.

Aaron Nettles, 2017. Men’s Basketball, Seattle University.

Collin Welp, 2017. Men’s Basketball, University of California Irvine.

Cameron Smith, 2017. Women's Swimming, Arizona State University.

Sophie Hirst, 2018. Women’s Soccer, Boston College

Helena Reischling, 2019. Women’s Soccer, University of Washington.

West Seattle

Nate Pryor, 2017. Men's Basketball, Seattle University.

SPSL 4A



Bellarmine Prep

Joey Bodoia, 2017. Basketball, Claremont McKenna

Sean Carlin, 2017. Soccer, University of Dallas

Clair Hill, 2017. Women's Golf, Oklahoma City University

Serena Lee, 2017. Women's Golf, Amherst

RJ Manke, 2017. Men's Golf, Pepperdine

Claire McCarthy, 2017. Volleyball, Whitman

Riley Medley, 2017. Women's Soccer, Lake Forest College

Christian Moore,, 2017. Football, Central Washington

Kyle O'Brien, 2017. Lacrosse, Colorado Mesa

McKenzie Schwan, 2017. Volleyball, Portland



Emerald Ridge

Andrew Boston, 2017. Football, Eastern Washington



Graham-Kapowsin

Foster Sarrell, 2017. Football, Stanford.

Matt Shook, 2017. Football, Eastern Washington.

Olympia

Amir Matheney, 2017. Football, Eastern Washington University.

Riley Killip, 2017. Men’s Golf, Sonoma State University.

Jenna Killman, 2017. Women’s Soccer, University of New Mexico.



Puyallup

Michael Newstrom, 2017. Baseball, Washington State.

Brayan Torres, 2017, Semi-Pro Soccer, Spain



Rogers

Tayler Dawes, 2017. Softball, Seattle University

Kolby Force, 2017. Baseball, Concordia University

Malaina Thacker, 2017. Track/Cross Country, Idaho

Jessi Westering, 2017. Women's Basketball, Pepperdine

Sumner

Seth Carnahan, 2017. Football, Idaho.

Connor Wedington, 2017. Football, Stanford.



Tumwater

Cade Otton, 2017. Football, Washington.

SPSL 2A



Renton

Janae Alcantara Vieira, 2017. Women's Soccer, University of Puget Sound.

River Ridge

Kelle Sanders, 2017. Football, Washington State University.

Trey Dorfner, 2017. Football, University of Wyoming.

Steilacoom

Marques Hampton Jr, 2017. Football, Eastern Washington.

Anthony Leiato, 2017. Football, Eastern Washington.

White River

Kendall Bird, 2017. Women’s Basketball, University of San Diego.

Erin Redford, 2017. Women’s Wrestling, Oklahoma City University.

NPSL 4A



Auburn Mountainview

Kiley Lewis, 2017. Volleyball, Boise State.

Casey Davenport, 2017. Volleyball, Alaska Anchorage.

Federal Way

KJ Ridders, 2017. Football, Upper Iowa.

Hazen

Joe Tyron, 2017. Football, Washington.



Kennedy Catholic

Trevor Hoffman, 2017. Football, Montana Tech

Jared Thurber, 2017. Football, Montana



Kentlake

Ashley Hendrickson, 2017. Softball, Highline College

Kentridge

Loryn Timian, 2017. Volleyball, California Baptist University.

Emily Gooding, 2017. Volleyball, Saint Martin's University.

Olivia Van derJagt, 2017. Women’s Soccer, University of Washington.

Sophia Chiczuk, 2017. Women’s Soccer, Seattle Pacific University.

Madison Ibale, 2017. Women’s Soccer, Seattle Pacific University.

Jazel Dennison, 2017. Women’s Soccer, Boise State University.

Emily Sugimoto, 2017. Women’s Soccer, Pacific Lutheran University.

Grace Klinkenberg, 2017. Women’s Soccer, Eastern Washington University.

Samea Aljundi, 2017. Women’s Soccer, Montana State University.

Kentwood

Haylee Kent, 2019. Volleyball, University of Portland.



Mount Rainier

JJ Young, 2017. Football, Western Oregon.

Tahoma

Taylor Anderson - 2017, Softball, N. Idaho College

Brandon Lewis, 2017. Baseball, Lower Columbia CC.

Jaylyn Jenkins, 2017. Women’s Soccer, Central Washington University.

Zoe Milburn, 2017. Women’s Soccer, Western Washington University.

Brianna Aldridge, 2017. Women’s Soccer, Gonzaga University.

Grace Wooten, 2018. Women’s Soccer, Concordia University.

Kaelan Shamseldin, 2017. Women’s Basketball, Whitman College.

Josh Smith, 2017. Football, Central Washington



Thomas Jefferson

Mason De La Cruz, 2017. Baseball, Washington State.

Sonny Fuavai, 2017. Football, Washington State.



Todd Beamer

Lincoln Liulama-Mitchell, 2017. Football, Central Washington.

PCL 3A



Bonney Lake

Caleb Davis, 2017. Football, Eastern Washington



Lakes

Xavier Banner, 2017. Football, Eastern Washington

Daeon Hudson, 2017. Football, Central Washington

Caleb Lindsay, 2017. Football, Eastern Washington

Lincoln

Quazzel White, 2017. Football, TCU



Mount Tahoma

Ira Branch, 2017. Football, Eastern Washington



Stadium

John Blasco Jr, 2017, Football, Colorado State

Jamon Chambers, 2017. Football, Central Washington.

SSC 3A



Gig Harbor

Avery Jones, 2017. Baseball, Washington State.

Chad Stevens, 2017. Baseball, University of Portland

Patrick Fredrickson, 2017. Baseball, University of Minnesota.



Peninsula

Blake Cantu, 2017. Football, Central Washington

Cody Kanouse, 2017. Football, Air Force



Timberline

Julianna Salanoa, 2017. Volleyball, New Mexico State University.

Brooklyn Taylor-Sparks, 2017. Softball, California State Stanislaus University.

Yelm

Ally Choate, 2017. Softball, Seattle University.

Evergreen 2A



WF West

Lexie Strasser, 2017. Softball, Central Washington University.

Olympic 2A



Port Angeles

Lauren Lunt, 2017. Softball, University of Mary.

Cascade 2A



Archbishop Murphy

Anfernee Gurley, 2017. Football, Eastern Washington

Ryan Henderson, 2017, Football, Washington State

Abraham Lucas, 2017. Football, Washington State.

Connor O'Brien, 2017. Baseball, Seattle University.

Collin Montez, 2017. Baseball, Washington State.

Jackson Yost, 2017. Football, Dartmouth.



Cascade 1A



King's

Casey Kispert, 2017. Volleyball, Seattle Pacific

Corey Kispert, 2017. Men's Basketball, Gonzaga University.

Caleb Perry, 2017. Football, Washington State.

Cedar Park Christian - Bothell

Michael Attalah, 2017. Baseball, Oregon State University.

