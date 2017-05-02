Destiny Slocum announces transfer to Oregon State

Mar 5, 2017; Maryland Terrapins guard Destiny Slocum (5) shoots a three point basket against Purdue Boilermakers guard Ashley Morrissette (left) in the first half during the women's Big Ten Conference tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. (Photo: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports, Aaron Doster)

BOISE -- For Treasure Valley fans wanting to watch former Mountain View High star Destiny Slocum in the future, Corvali, Oregon is a simple 8-hour drive compared to last year's cross-country flight to College Park Maryland.

The former Maryland star freshman announced Monday night she is transferring to Oregon State. The Big Ten Freshman of the Year will sit out next season due to NCAA transfer rules, but she can use next year as a redshirt year. So essentially she will have three years of eligibility after sitting out next season.

The beavers won their third straight Pac 12 championship this past march and advanced to the sweet 16 this year.



