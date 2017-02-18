Cougs respond to coach's call out and beat ASU 86-71

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) -- Washington State men's basketball used a 22-2 run in the final 7:44 of the game to complete the season sweep of Arizona State with an 86-71 victory over the Sun Devils, Saturday at Beasley Coliseum.



Seniors Ike Iroegbu, Conor Clifford and Josh Hawkinson led the Cougars on a night where the team dished out 28 assists, 4 shy of the school record. Clifford led the Cougars in scoring with 19 points, while Ike Iroegbu added 17 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists. Senior Josh Hawkinson grabbed the WSU career record with is 54th career double-double, putting up 14 points while grabbing 15 boards.



Freshman Malachi Flynn added 14 points and a career-high 7 assists as the Cougars nabbed their first season sweep of a conference opponent since 2011-12.



Washington State (12-15, 5-10 Pac-12) shot 62 percent from the field in the second half.

Arizona State held the lead for over eight minutes, until Flynn hit a 3 with seven minutes left in the game to put the Cougars up one. Flynn's 3 was part of a 14-0 Cougar run late in the second half.

Shannon Evans II paced Arizona State (13-15, 6-9) with 21 points and Torian Graham scored 18, including four 3s.

Down six at the half, the Cougars scored the first seven points of the second half.

Washington State took an early five-point lead out of the gate, but Arizona State used a 10-0 run to go up 12 with 3:27 left in the first half. After Andre Adams finished a baseline dunk, Clifford threw away the inbounds pass to Evans who immediately hit a corner 3 to cap the run.

Arizona State turned WSU's 10 first-half turnovers into 15 points. The Cougars trimmed their turnovers to five in the second.

BIG PICTURE

Arizona State: Saturday was the best shot for a win out of the Sun Devils' remaining conference games. They return home but still have No. 5 Arizona and No. 6 UCLA on the schedule.

Washington State: With the win, the Cougars earned their first season sweep over a conference opponent since 2011-12. They have a chance to sweep their next opponent, Washington, next weekend.

UP NEXT

Arizona State: The Sun Devils return home to host No. 6 UCLA on Thursday.

Washington State: The Cougars host Washington on Feb. 26.

Associated Press