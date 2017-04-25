Cooper Kupp ready to work for whoever wants him

Kupp1

CHENEY, Wash. -- There are a handful of local college products whose names you could hear once the NFL Draft gets rolling Thursday -- The first will belong to Cooper Kupp.

The record book obliterating Eastern star who was one of the darlings in the slow buildup to the draft. The Yakima native will be in Southern California once the names start getting called. He will be near where he has been training.

Name a significant FCS record and it belongs to Kupp. He has turned heads against Pac-12 programs beginning in his very first game, and continued to impress once NFL scouts and analysts got a look at him.

Kupp is a story of the value of hard work -- a characteristic he is ready to put to use for whoever wants him.

"The evaluation period and how much goes into it and how much time you're spent being evaluated... all the things that go on during that stage it's been a lot of fun," Kupp said.

"People see that and it comes through and not just how physically prepared you are but mentally as well. I was raised to play it and I'm going to do everything I can."

Kupp said he has not given too much thought to a particular team he could end up with. Instead he is just focused on enjoying the moment -- but is ready to get back to playing.

"You never know until the day comes and your name is called," Kupp said, "I'm just excited to play ball. Whatever fan base I'm just ready to get going."

As for where Kupp stands on recent mock drafts? Fox Sports has him going early in the second round to the Los Angeles Rams. CBS Sports likes his chances in the second as well, with the Buffalo Bills taking Coop.

NFL.com has Kupp staying close to home -- going to the Seahawks in the third round. WalterFootball.com has Kupp slipping to the fourth round and getting picked up by the Los Angeles Chargers.

