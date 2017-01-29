Compare and Contrast: Zags 2013 vs. 2017

Jan 14, 2017; Spokane, WA, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Zach Collins (32) celebrates during a timeout against the St. Mary's Gaels during the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. The Bulldogs won 79-56. (Photo: James Snook/USA TODAY, James Snook)

So, with the new polls coming out Monday, everyone in the country is wondering who will be ranked as the number one team in the nation. Many pundits believe it will either be Kansas...or Gonzaga. For Kansas, this is nothing new, but for the Bulldogs, this has only happened once before and we all know what happened with that 2012-2013 squad.

In hindsight, it's safe to say that maybe everyone fell in love with that ranking--it was a first for the program so I get it--but of course, it meant nothing come March. Now, this time around, I think the mentality of not just the fans, but the players, is much better and it shows when talking with these guys.

"You know, our goal is to be No. 1 at the end of the season, not in January or February," Gonzaga guard Nigel Williams-Goss said. "So, obviously it's cool and it's an honor, but we know we have a long way to go--keep getting better each week."

Freshman Zach Collins said, "Obviously, it would be amazing to be No. 1 in the nation, but I said it before and I'll say it again, we've been taking it one game at a time."

Missouri transfer Johnathan WIlliams III said, "It's not about being No. 1 right now, it's about being No. 1 at the end of the season and that's our focus right now trying to get better week-by-week."

So there you have it. Everyone playing the company line taking it game-by-game, week by week and the only number one ranking that matters is the one at the end of the season...





SALT LAKE CITY, UT - MARCH 23: Kelly Olynyk leaves the court after a 76-70 loss to the Wichita State Shockers during the third round of the 2013 NCAA Basketball Tournament at EnergySolutions Arena on March 23, 2013 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo: Harry How/Getty Images)

At this point, I think it's important to compare and contrast what makes this year's squad different than that team four years ago.

First and foremost, the depth and let me argue quality depth. In 2013, 10 Zags averaged 10 or more minutes a game. But, out of those 10 players, only *three* averaged more than 10 points with Kelly Olynyk, Elias Harris and Kevin Pangos carrying much of the load.

This year, only eight Bulldogs have played 10 or more minutes, but seven of them average between eight-and-15 points. I mean, in the third round loss to Wichita State, Pangos and Olynyk shot the ball a combined 39 times. That's not going to happen this year.





Jan 26, 2017; Spokane, WA, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Nigel Williams-Goss (5) greets fans after a game against the San Diego Toreros at McCarthey Athletic Center. The Bulldogs won 79-43. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: James Snook, James Snook)

Second point, this year's squad can rotate different lineups to accommodate different teams or foul trouble. Josh Perkins, Silas Melson, Nigel Williams-Goss and Jordan Mathews all hold down the backcourt vs. Gary Bell Jr., Kevin Pangos and the ultimate glue guy Mike Hart. I love Hart, but Melson provides more offensively with just less rebounds.

In the frontcourt, Olynyk and Harris had the star power, but this year, Przemek Karnowski, Johnathan Williams and Zach Collins all bring something different to the table with Killian Tillie helping out for 8-10 minutes if needed.





Kevin Pangos at McCarthey Athletic Center on January 31, 2015 in Spokane, Washington. (Photo: William Mancebo)

Finally, this year's team is just a bit more mature. During the original No. 1 run, the Zags were still in the middle of a stretch where the team just could not find a way to make the Sweet 16. This year, a handful of players were on the team for an Elite Eight run and for the one's who transferred in, Mathews has played in the tourney, while Williams-Goss and Williams have played a power-5 conference schedule. There's also not a heavy reliance on underclassmen like Pangos and Bell Jr. that season.

A commonality between both squads is if Gonzaga has played enough grind-it-out games to know what to do when things get hard. Iowa State and Florida were good tests, with Arizona getting close, but outside of that, the Zags might go three months without getting tested more than once or twice? Also, another first for the program might be coming with a perfect record.

How special is this season? How far can this team go? I guess we'll just have to wait it out game-by-game, week-by-week and know questions aren't answered in January...

Statements are made in March.

