Collins leads No. 7 Gonzaga over South Dakota 102-65

SPOKANE, Wash. - Zach Collins scored 21 points as undefeated and No. 7 Gonzaga beat South Dakota 102-65 on Wednesday night for the best start in program history.



Collins made all nine of his field goal attempts for Gonzaga (12-0), which has won its first 12 games for the first time in a century of basketball.



Nigel Williams-Goss added 14 points and nine rebounds for Gonzaga, which shot 53 percent.



Matt Mooney and Tyler Flack scored 13 points each for South Dakota (9-6), which couldn't overcome 36 percent shooting.



The Zags concluded a non-conference slate that included victories over Florida, Iowa State, No. 18 Arizona, Washington, Tennessee and San Diego State.

