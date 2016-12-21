Collins leads No. 7 Gonzaga over South Dakota 102-65

SPOKANE, Wash. - Zach Collins scored 21 points as undefeated and No. 7 Gonzaga beat South Dakota 102-65 on Wednesday night for the best start in program history.
Collins made all nine of his field goal attempts for Gonzaga (12-0), which has won its first 12 games for the first time in a century of basketball.
Nigel Williams-Goss added 14 points and nine rebounds for Gonzaga, which shot 53 percent.
Matt Mooney and Tyler Flack scored 13 points each for South Dakota (9-6), which couldn't overcome 36 percent shooting.
The Zags concluded a non-conference slate that included victories over Florida, Iowa State, No. 18 Arizona, Washington, Tennessee and San Diego State.
Copyright 2016 KING
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs