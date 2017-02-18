Williams-Goss leads No. 1 Gonzaga over Pacific 82-61

Feb 18, 2017; Spokane, WA, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs student section hold up the numbers of the current men's basket record after a win against the Pacific Tigers. The Bulldogs won 82-61. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: James Snook, James Snook)

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - Nigel Williams-Goss had 18 points and seven assists as No. 1 Gonzaga beat Pacific 82-61 on Saturday to remain the only undefeated team in Division I.



Johnathan Williams had 12 points and 11 rebounds, and five players scored in double figures for Gonzaga (28-0, 16-0 West Coast), whose 28-game winning streak is the longest in the nation. The Zags have two games left in their quest to become the first team since Kentucky in 2014-15 to finish the regular season undefeated.



Jack Williams scored 16 points for Pacific (10-19, 4-12), which played Gonzaga tough at home on New Year's Eve. Pacific played without second-leading scorer T.J. Wallace, out with a foot injury.

