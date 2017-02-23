No. 1 Gonzaga stay perfect, beating San Diego, 96-38

Feb 23, 2017; San Diego, CA, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Zach Collins (32) dunks against the San Diego Toreros during the first half at Jenny Craig Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jake Roth, Jake Roth)

SAN DIEGO (AP) - Josh Perkins and Jordan Mathews scored 15 points apiece, and Johnathan Williams had 14 points and 19 rebounds for No. 1 Gonzaga, which overwhelmed San Diego 96-38 on Thursday night to improve to 29-0 and clinch the West Coast Conference title.



The 58-point victory margin was the biggest of the season for Gonzaga, which also has won games by 47, 46 and 39 points.



And it was merely the latest laugher for Gonzaga (17-0 WCC), the only unbeaten team in Division I. It has won all 17 conference games by double digits.



Nigel Williams-Goss scored 14 points and Zach Collins had 12 for Gonzaga.



Olin Carter III scored 15 for USD (12-17, 5-12), which has lost six straight and 39 of its last 42 games to Gonzaga.

