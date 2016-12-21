Washington State escapes 74-66 over Sacramento State

Cougars logo. (Photo: KING)

PULLMAN, Wash. - Washington State survived its second straight nonconference scare as Charles Callison scored 16 and the Cougars beat Sacramento State 74-66 on Wednesday night.



Just four days after rallying for a 68-67 win over Santa Clara, Washington State (7-5) had to grind out a win over a pesky Hornets squad. The Cougars led 47-33 at one point in the second half before Sacramento State (3-8) rallied to take a 60-58 lead with 3:28 to go.



WSU had needed a 14-2 run to get past Santa Clara, and the Cougars scored 10 of the last 13 points on Wednesday. Malachi Flynn knotted the game at 60 with a baseline jumper, and Robert Franks gave the Cougars some breathing room with his layup and free throw with 2:11 to go.



The Cougars were clinging to a 66-63 lead when Callison provided a big layup to pad the lead, and then sank four more free throws to seal it - WSU's first back-to-back wins over Division I opponents this season.

