Wash St player hits head, taken off on stretcher vs Ariz St

Washington State University Cougars Logo (Photo: AP)

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) - Washington State freshman Cameron Fernandez hit her head on the court, was treated by emergency personnel and taken off by stretcher Friday during a 68-49 loss to No. 19 Arizona State.



A school spokesman said Fernandez was admitted to the hospital for the night as a precaution and is expected to make a full recovery.



The game was delayed about 30 minutes and players from both sides huddled around her as she lay on the floor, azcentral.com reported.



The harrowing play happened when Fernandez took a charge in the first quarter. The arena was filled with youngsters for the afternoon game.



Sophie Brunner had 20 points and 15 rebounds to help the Sun Devils (13-3, 4-1 Pac-12) win their fourth in a row. Reili Richardson added 15 points, and Quinn Dornstauder had 11.



Chanelle Molina scored 13 points for Washington State (8-9, 3-3). The Courgars had won three in a row.

Copyright 2016 KING