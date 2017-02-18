Iroegbu leads WSU to a 86-71 win over Arizona State

cougars_logo_generic (Photo: KING)

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) - Ike Iroegbu finished with 17 points, eight rebounds and seven assists to help Washington State overcome an early 12-point deficit and beat Arizona State 86-71 on Saturday.



Conor Clifford had 19 points and Malachi Flynn added 14 points and seven assists for the Cougars, who nabbed their first season sweep of a conference opponent since 2011-12.



Washington State (12-15, 5-10 Pac-12) shot 62 percent from the field in the second half.



Arizona State held the lead for over eight minutes, until Flynn hit a 3 with seven minutes left in the game to put the Cougars up one. Flynn's 3 was part of a 14-0 Cougar run late in the second half.



Shannon Evans II paced Arizona State (13-15, 6-9) with 21 points and Torian Graham scored 18, including four 3s.

Josh Hawkinson grabbed his 54th double-double, breaking the school record set by Cougar great Steve Puidokas. Hawkinson had 14 points and 15 rebounds in the game.

