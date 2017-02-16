Cougars fall to #5 Arizona, 78-59

Feb 1, 2017; Pullman, WA, USA; Washington State Cougars head coach Ernie Kent looks on against the UCLA Bruins during the first half at Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: James Snook, James Snook)

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) - Lauri Markkanen scored 19 points on 7-of-13 shooting and pulled down 11 rebounds to help No. 5 Arizona overcome an early deficit and breeze past Washington State 78-59 on Thursday night.



Parker Jackson-Cartwright added a game-high 20 points and hit 4 of 5 from 3-point range.



Arizona (24-3, 13-1 Pac-12) trailed for just over 10 minutes in the first half, but carried a 16-6 run into halftime, when it led by nine.



The Wildcats shot 5 of 6 from 3-point range in the second half and forced 12 Cougar turnovers. They spent the majority of the second half with the lead above 20 points.



Washington State's leading scorer Josh Hawkinson struggled against Arizona's interior size. He finished with seven points on 3-of-9 shooting, and struggled in both matchups against the Arizona this season.



The Wildcats missed the defense of Kadeem Allen early, who did not play due to a dislocated pinky.



Ike Iroegbu led the Cougars (11-15, 4-10) with 17 points.

Copyright 2017 KING