Close Huskies vs. Alabama live game analysis and updates KGW 11:10 AM. PST December 31, 2016 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST If viewing in the app, click here Live Blog Huskies vs. Alabama live game analysis and updates Copyright 2016 KING CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment More Stories Dennis Richardson sworn in as Secretary of State Dec 30, 2016, 5:08 p.m. Western Wash. to kick off 2017 with ‘colder than… Dec 29, 2016, 10:19 a.m. Clark Co. man chases car prowler, records on camera Dec 29, 2016, 4:29 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs