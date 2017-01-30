Gonzaga is new No. 1 in men's college basketball

Gonzaga, the last unbeaten team in Division I, moved to No. 1 in The Associated Press and USA TODAY college basketball polls for the second time in school history.
The Zags (22-0) jumped up from third when Villanova and Kansas both were beaten in a week when seven of the top 10 lost.
Gonzaga received 46 first-place votes from the 65-member national media panel in the AP poll Monday and 24-of-32 first place votes in the USA TODAY coaches poll.
The Zags were No. 1 for the last three weeks of the 2012-13 season.
Baylor (20-1), one of the three top 10 teams to not lose, jumped from fifth to second in the AP and up to No. 3 in the coaches poll.
