Gonzaga is new No. 1 in men's college basketball

Jan 28, 2017; Malibu, CA, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs head coach Mark Few in the second half of the game against the Pepperdine Waves at Firestone Fieldhouse. Gonzaga won 71-36. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jayne Kamin-Oncea, Jayne Kamin-Oncea)

Gonzaga, the last unbeaten team in Division I, moved to No. 1 in The Associated Press and USA TODAY college basketball polls for the second time in school history.



The Zags (22-0) jumped up from third when Villanova and Kansas both were beaten in a week when seven of the top 10 lost.



Gonzaga received 46 first-place votes from the 65-member national media panel in the AP poll Monday and 24-of-32 first place votes in the USA TODAY coaches poll.

The Zags were No. 1 for the last three weeks of the 2012-13 season.

Baylor (20-1), one of the three top 10 teams to not lose, jumped from fifth to second in the AP and up to No. 3 in the coaches poll.





Copyright 2017 KING