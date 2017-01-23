Balanced No. 3 Gonzaga defeats Portland 83-64

Photo by: William Mancebo/Getty Sports Images (Photo: William Mancebo, Custom)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Zach Collins had 13 points and No. 3 Gonzaga remained the nation's only undefeated Division I team with an 83-64 victory over Portland in a game Monday night that was rescheduled because of a winter storm earlier this month.



The Bulldogs have won 20 straight games, their longest streak since winning that many in the 2005-06 and 2003-04 seasons. Gonzaga is now 8-0 in West Coast Conference play.



Silas Melson and Jordan Mathews each added 12 points for the Zags, who led by as many as 33 points and had four players in double-digits.



Rashad Jackson and D'Marques Tyson had 15 points apiece for Portland, which won its first two games in conference but has lost six straight since then. The Pilots (9-11, 2-6 WCC) are playing their first season under former NBA player and coach Terry Porter.



The game was originally scheduled for Jan. 7, but a winter storm in Portland forced it to be postponed. Portland opened up extra seats and Gonzaga's fans outnumbered the home team's crowd.

