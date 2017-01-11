Blazers headed back to snowy Portland; scheduled to face Cavs

Blazers radio staffer Rich Patterson took this after leaving the Moda Center after the radio broadcast Tuesday evening. He shared with KGW at yourpics.kgw.com

PORTLAND, Ore. -- After a long night in Los Angeles and in airports, the Portland Trail Blazers were headed back to a snowy Portland Wednesday morning.

The team is scheduled to host the NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers in a 7:30 p.m. game slated to happen at the Moda Center and be televised on KGW.

As of mid-morning Wednesday, no announcement had been made regarding the game, but it was expected to happen because both teams should be in Portland, and the game is also being televised nationally on ESPN.

The team was scheduled to depart LAX early Wednesday morning for Portland but the plane was diverted to Seattle instead due to the heavy snow in the Portland area. Team officials said the team would stay overnight in Seattle and then would head to Portland in the morning.

Tonight's Blazers/Cavs game is going to redefine the term "on short rest." Both teams playing B2Bs and flights into PDX were delayed. https://t.co/GyYmQHpBfV — Preston Hiefield (@PC_Hiefield) January 11, 2017

The Cavaliers were able to fly into Portland early Wednesday morning and took a bus to their hotel. Social media showed them still on the bus just before 3 a.m. The Cavaliers lost to Utah in Salt Lake City on Tuesday.

This is from @Channing_Frye's Snap as the Cavs' bus tried to make its way to the hotel. Extra points for the Game of Thrones reference. pic.twitter.com/ijBg4TJV3z — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) January 11, 2017

On Tuesday night, the Blazers beat the Los Angeles Lakers for the 10th straight time, behind 25 points from CJ McCollum.

The Blazers trailed by two to start the second half, but held the Lakers to 21.7 percent shooting (5 of 23) and blocked four shots in the third quarter, outscoring Los Angeles 23-12.

"I'm still trying to figure out exactly what happened in the second half," Lakers coach Luke Walton said. "I was shocked."

McCollum led the Blazers with 25 points, but Damian Lillard sparked the third-quarter rally. After starting the game 0 for 8 from the field, Lillard scored 11 points in the third, perhaps inspired by a double technical on him and Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell when they exchanged brief but heated words.

"Don't poke the bear," said Portland forward Maurice Harkless , who had 14 points. "Let him sleep."

After scoring 31 points in the second quarter, the Lakers managed only 30 more in the second half.

"I really didn't recognize that team," Walton said.

Luol Deng led the Lakers with 14 points, but did not make a field goal after the first half.

Russell was 4 of 14 on the night, finishing with nine points, eight rebounds and six assists.

"A little incident happened and then they turned up the pressure," he said. "They started making shots, started getting stops and we didn't."

The Blazers shot 50.6 percent. Harkless hit all but one of his six field goal attempts and blocked three shots. Al-Farouq Aminu had 15 rebounds, and Evan Turner added seven assists off the bench.

"I was really pleased with our defensive effort in the second half," Portland coach Terry Stotts said. "Particularly in the third quarter, we did a really nice job in a lot of different areas."

TIP-INS

Trail Blazers: When guard Allen Crabbe scored 30 points Sunday against Cleveland, he became the first Portland player to score 30 off the bench since Jamal Crawford went for 34 on April 11, 2012. ... Mason Plumlee's 10 rebounds and 12 assists vs. the Cavs made him the first Blazers forward or center to have a double-double in those categories since Mychal Thompson on Jan. 6, 1984.

Lakers: G Lou Williams leads the team in scoring (17.9 points per game) off the bench. He could become only the second Lakers reserve to lead the club in scoring. The other was Nick Young, three seasons ago. ... Los Angeles' bench remains the NBA's best offensive unit (49.1 points per game).

LAMAR ODOM

Walton seemed hesitant to discuss any possible role with the team for the former Lakers star in the future. But the coach said he had been in contact with the 37-year-old Odom and would not rule out him joining the Lakers later in some coaching capacity. "I think when he's ready, he would be great," Walton said. Odom reportedly completed a monthlong substance-abuse program at a San Diego rehab facility Thursday.

They've decided we will fly anyway ���� and if we can't land we will fly to a different city and bus ���� https://t.co/WQ1ORRdKFP — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) January 11, 2017

UP NEXT

Trail Blazers: Play on back-to-back nights when they host Cleveland on Wednesday. The Cavaliers won the earlier meeting 137-125 in Cleveland, but the Blazers have won the last three matchups in Portland.

Lakers: Travel to San Antonio for Thursday's game against the Spurs. The two have met once this season, with the Spurs winning 116-107 in Los Angeles when both starting forwards, Kawhi Leonard and LaMarcus Aldridge, scored 23 points.

KGW