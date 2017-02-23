Blazers GM Neil Olshey on trade deadline: '(Things) were pretty dead, honestly'

Portland Trail Blazers general manager Neil Olshey (Photo: KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Portland Trail Blazers general manager Neil Olshey spoke with Adrian Wojnarowski and other reporters on The Vertical's trade deadline show on Thursday afternoon.

Olshey spoke about the team's decision to not make any additional trades today, the potential of Jusuf Nurkic and the roster-building options available to the Blazers going forward.

Q: These last couple of hours, how busy were they for you?

Olshey: They were pretty dead, honestly. We were just talking about it as a staff. We had a lot of run-up to this (deadline). We made our most significant transaction about a week ago. We were still trying to be pretty active, trying to build for the future. The phones kind of slowed down yesterday afternoon and never really picked up again today.

Q: (Knowing) where your roster is this summer, where your payroll is -- it could be around $129 million in guaranteed contracts -- how important (are) these three first-round picks that you could potentially have in June, just from (your team's) lack of flexibility of adding (players) in free agency?

Olshey: I think all of us have to be realistic about what the player acquisition vehicles available to us are. We've all identified where the destination markets are for free agents. I think for us, we've done a good job finding good value in free agency. We're always going to be led -- in terms of quality players -- we're probably going to have to be more draft-centric. We're going to try and retain our own players and develop them, and then be opportunistic in free agency.

Adding three first-round picks, we have a good draft history here. We also have a really good history of guys we've drafted wanting to commit to being here long-term. Guys like Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum and Allen Crabbe, and guys we've built relationships with like Mo Harkless and Al Farouq-Aminu. That becomes more important for us.

We're going to add probably three new players this year. We like this draft, we like the depth of the draft. We still have multiple trades available. We held onto Festus Ezeli, (who) has a non-guaranteed contract going into next summer. We can use that in trade buildup leading through June and into the draft. We've got plenty of ways to get better next offseason.

I think we've under-performed relative to the expectations people had for our roster. Some of that is situations out of our control, some is on me. I think we're a better team than people have seen these first 52 games. -- Neil Olshey

I think we've under-performed relative to the expectations people had for our roster. Some of that is situations out of our control, some is on me. I think we're a better team than people have seen these first 52 games. We'll build on what we've established this year. The new players were integrating, we'll add the draft picks, we'll be opportunistic in trades, we'll put together a better team to put on the floor to compete next summer.

Q: You have a pretty deep roster, when healthy you are one of the deeper teams in the NBA. Adding three draft picks, does that basically say, 'Hey wait, we've got a lot of leverage moving forward, but we're going to have to do something because we can't take on three more players and give them time to develop?'

Olshey: It depends. I think everyone has their own philosophy, whether you develop with playing time in the NBA on a team that's rebuilding, whether you go to the D-league.

We've had a lot of success developing our players internally. Allen Crabbe went from being a semi-inactive list player his first two years to a $75-million player after Year 3 because he was developing through our player-development system here. Our assistance coaches, guys like Dale Osborne, Nate Tibbets, David Vanderpoole, do a great job working with these guys. We've seen a lot of growth and development of our players without using some of the more conventional vehicles. I don't know that it's (only about) playing time.

Really what it comes down to is it's ammunition. Right now, everybody's infatuated with players who can help now because it's the trade deadline. We wanted to build more for the future. We added Jusuf Nurkic, a young big guy. We like his potential. He came along with a first-round pick. Having three picks in this draft, having all our players offer cost certainty because they're all under contract, gives us a lot of flexibility to make deals when we get into the offseason.





Q: The Nurkic deal was done (more than a week ago), well before the trade deadline. You've had a chance to have Nurkic. He's played for you, he's practiced. What have you seen with him fo far, what have you been encouraged about as you amagine his growth, his potential and how he's going to fit into your group?

Olshey: We understand we're undersized in our backcourt. As gifted as Damian and C.J. are, they're both All-Star caliber players, but they are undersized. We have some length on the perimeter with Mo, but we also play smaller at the four with Aminu.

We really needed to get bigger, more physical in the lane, have more of a deterrent in the paint. We're loaded with shooters. It's nice when you can throw (the ball) into a big guy who can demand a double team and get guys shots on kick-outs with their feet set.

Physically, (Jusuf Nurkic) plays a style defensively that Terry (Stotts) is really comfortable with, that we played with Robin Lopez, where we can flood guys into the lane and we can protect the rim once they get there and have our guards trailing from behind and pushing things down to the baseline. -- Neil Olshey

We really like (Nurkic). He's really skilled, he can pass it, he moves well, he moves his feet, he's got a great feel for the game, he's a threat with the ball in his hands in the low post. Physically, he plays a style defensively that Terry (Stotts) is really comfortable with, that we played with Robin Lopez, where we can flood guys into the lane and we can protect the rim once they get there and have our guards trailing from behind and pushing things down to the baseline. We're intrigued about Nurk, and that's why we did the deal. Getting the first (round draft pick) is clearly another asset for us.

We've got the youngest roster in the league, we've got a lot of depth, we've got a lot of versatility. We've hit some bumps in the road this year, but we're better than people are seeing right now. I think we're closer to the the team people thought we were going to be than the team we are right now. We have 26 games to get back on track.

We'll have multiple picks in this draft, (and) we'll have a lot of flexibility this summer in terms of assets we can convey in deals to build the roster the right way.

Q: The fact that you got (the Nurkic trade) done well ahead of the trade deadline and you see today that (76ers center) Jahlil Okafor, another center on the market, did not get moved, Philadelphia could not find a home for him. Nerlens Noel went on to Dallas today, Tyson Chandler, who was available in Phoenix, no trade for him.

Getting your deal done early probably maximized your value for Nurkic and Mason Plumlee going the other way. I imagine you look back and say, 'We did the right thing to not try and come down to the deadline to get maximum value.'



Olshey: I think when the deal is there and it's fair for both teams, you need to move. This isn't the draft where we're all on the clock. Some of the biggest transactions were made leading up to this deadline. Toronto and Orlando had a great trade.

(General manager) Tim (Connelly) and I in Denver, we like doing business together. He was able to meet his needs with Mason. We met our needs with Nurk and got the first-round pick, which is really important for us. We don't have as much flexibility in free agency so we're going to have to really hit home runs with the draft.

I think today, you saw 13 teams sit out the deadline entirely. Half the league didn't participate in this, leading up to or at the deadline. Once you're at the point where you're ready to do a deal, it doesn't matter if you're on the clock. Sometimes holding out for more, the opportunity cost is too great. I don't know if you're going to get that much (more value) in a deal to justify the opportunity cost of missing out entirely.

I think we maximized the value, both Tim and I, for what we got and conveyed relative to some of the packages that were traded today because everyone was on the clock.

