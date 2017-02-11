NWCN
Close
Weather Alert Special Weather Statement
Close

Best tweets from GU v. St. Mary's College GameDay

Staff , KREM 10:55 AM. PST February 11, 2017

MORAGA, Calif. – ESPN’s College GameDay was in Moraga, California Saturday morning to feature the Saturday night matchup between #1 Gonzaga and #20 St. Mary’s. Here are some of the best tweets we gathered about College GameDay.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

KREM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories