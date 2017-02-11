Best tweets from GU v. St. Mary's College GameDay

MORAGA, Calif. – ESPN’s College GameDay was in Moraga, California Saturday morning to feature the Saturday night matchup between #1 Gonzaga and #20 St. Mary’s. Here are some of the best tweets we gathered about College GameDay.
Understood. pic.twitter.com/4oavxnXqI9— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) February 11, 2017
That's not nice but this is a rivalry. @CollegeGameDay pic.twitter.com/Lj9ccUXeKX— Rece Davis (@ESPN_ReceDavis) February 11, 2017
Some ask why we're at Zags-Gaels. Here's a clue.— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) February 11, 2017
Best Win Pct, Last 10 Yrs:
1. Kansas (.841)
2. Gonzaga (.826)
3. Duke (.815)
4. SMC (.780) pic.twitter.com/Xye8sPU5YP
Sorry, Delly! @RealJayWilliams goes with the fake and picks @ZagMBB over the Gaels! pic.twitter.com/VwQUcwMyoN— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) February 11, 2017
