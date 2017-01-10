Baylor's loss leaves Zags as lone unbeaten

Gonzaga entered the night as one of two unbeaten teams remaining in division I college basketball. They ended the night as the last one standing.
West Virginia throttled No. 1 Baylor 89-68, dropping the Bears' record to 15-1. The Zags are 15-0 and are the last team in the nation holding onto a perfect record.
The Bulldogs are off to the best start in program history, and have an important week ahead of them. After hosting LMU Thursday they will welcome No. 21 Saint Mary;s to the Kennel Saturday.
