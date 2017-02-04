Barta sinks two late as Zags beat SCU 50-49

Zags SCU (Photo: Donald Jedlovec, Custom)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – The Gonzaga Bulldogs let a lead slip away late, but Jill Barta made two foul shots with two seconds left as Gonzaga got out of Santa Clara with a 50-49 win on Saturday afternoon.

The Zags led by 13 at halftime, but went cold in the second half only scoring 13 points, but Barta regained the lead after SCU had stolen it with a three pointer with 1:12 remaining. Barta got the ball on an inbounds pass and was fouled on the shot, calmly converting both foul shots. She finished as the leading scorer with 13 points and seven rebounds. Emma Wolfram matched her seven rebounds and Chandler Smith was a spark off the bench with four threes for 12 points. Kiara Kudron finished with 10 points and six rebounds, and four assists to lead the team.

Early on against the Zone, the Zags kept the same game plan, getting good ball movement for open threes, but were 0-for-six and trailed 3-2 five and half minutes in. Smith broke that trend with two threes at the four-minute mark to regain the lead, 10-6. Barta hit a three before the clock hit zeros and GU led 15-12 after one. Kudron scored six-straight to start the second quarter, including a blocked three, and coast-to-coast and one bucket as GU led 21-14 three minutes in. Zhané Templeton drilled a corner three with two minutes left in the second quarter, to increase the lead to 34-24. Smith found one more from long range, finishing with nine points in the half, and GU led 37-24 at the half.

Barta led all scorers at halftime with 11 points and Gonzaga finished five-of-16 from three, and dished nine assists compared to three for the Broncos. Kudron’s hot start to the second quarter saw her finish with 10 in the half.

The teams combined for four turnovers to start the second half, but once the dust settled, Smith broke the drought with her fourth three, and GU led 42-28 with 3:20 left in the quarter. The Broncos got the lead back under 10, 42-33, with one minute left in the third quarter. GU led 42-35 after three quarters. Stockton hit a circus shot to beat the shot clock with 8:15 left in the fourth quarter to regain the 10-point lead, 45-35. SCU scored six-straight in response to trim it to four, 45-41. A loose ball put back and foul from Wolfram extended the lead back to seven. SCU came back with eight in response for the 49-48 lead. After a four-minute drought, Barta was fouled with three seconds left, and made both foul shots. A jump ball ensued on the SCU inbounds, possession remained with the Broncos, and Smith blocked the last-second attempt from SCU.



"It is not always pretty," Gonzaga head coach Lisa Fortier said. "Today we just had to find a way to get it done, and we did."

The Zag bench scored 18 points compared to seven for SCU, and GU shot 30 percent and SCU shot 32 percent. The Zags out-rebounded the Broncos 41-37 and had 12 offensive boards, with Elle Tinkle grabbing three. Gonzaga remained ahead in the West Coast Conference with a 19-4 and 10-2 conference record. The Zags are at home all next week with Loyola Marymount coming to town on Thursday at 6 pm. Live links are available at GoZags.com.

Program Notes: With the win the Zags won their 500th game in program history (500-387). Nine of the 10 West Coast Conference teams boast 500 program wins, but the Zags winning percentage of .564 is the third-best in the WCC and better than four teams in the PAC-12 and nine teams in the Mountain West Conference.

