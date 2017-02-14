Why KING 5 is airing a series on the internment of Japanese Americans

Archive photos of Minidoka internment camp in Idaho, where thousands of Japanese-Americans were forced to live during World War II. (Photo: KING)

This week I’ve heard from some viewers who asked if my series, “Prisoners in Their Own Land,” is a response to the current debate over immigration and refugee policies.

That is not the case. I pitched this project more than a year ago with the goal of marking the 75th anniversary of Executive Order 9066 – the document signed by President Franklin D. Roosevelt that resulted in thousands of Japanese Americans being sent to government incarceration camps for the duration of World War II.

The stories are intended to educate viewers about an important moment in history. They are told largely by those who experienced internment and, later, worked to obtain the government’s apology and recognition that the constitutional rights of American citizens were violated.

KING 5 chose this week to air the stories because the 75th anniversary falls on Sunday, February 19. “Prisoners in Their Own Land” culminates this Saturday at 7 p.m. with a special half-hour documentary. I hope you will watch and share your thoughts and reactions.

Thank you.

Lori Matsukawa

KING 5 News Anchor

Copyright 2017 KING