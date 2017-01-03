Women killed in fall from Oregon interstate bridge

Women killed in fall from bridge. (Photo: OSP)

MYRTLE CREEK, Ore. -- Two women died after they fell about 80 feet off an interstate bridge in western Oregon Monday morning.

Oregon State Police say they were called out to a crash on the Interstate 5 bridge north of Myrtle Creek at about 2:30 a.m. When they got to the scene, troopers found a red SUV wrecked into a barrier on the side of the bridge over the Umpqua River bridge, but no sign of the vehicles occupants.

After a short search, the troopers spotted two women on the river bank below the bridge. Both were dead, OSP said.

Investigators say the women were headed south on I-5 when the driver apparently lost control on the bridge and crashed into the barrier. The driver and her passenger got out of the SUV and called 911.

At some point, both women apparently crossed over the bridge railing and fell to the ground below. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The victims were identified as 32-year-old Amanda Fuller of Roseburg, Oregon and 29-year-old Stephanie N. Thomas of San Bernardino, California.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Myrtle Creek Police, Myrtle Creek Fire, Dillard Fire, Tri-City Swift Water Rescue and the Oregon Department of Transportation assisted OSP.

The incident remains under investigation.

