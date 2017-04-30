Woman hit by car in NE Portland is critically injured

Police lights.

PORTLAND, Ore. – A woman struck by a car in Northeast Portland Sunday night suffered life-threatening injuries, police said.

At 9:54 p.m., officers responded to the report that a driver struck a pedestrian on NE Killingsworth Street, near NE 75th Avenue.



Officers and medical personnel arrived and located a female pedestrian suffering from what appeared to be life-threatening injuries.

She was transported to a Portland hospital.



The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with officers.



The Traffic Division's Major Crash Team conducted an investigation.

Killingsworth Street was expected to be closed in both directions for several hours as the investigation continued.

KGW