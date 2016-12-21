Woman faces ban from Jefferson Mall after racist rant

(Photo: Jefferson Mall, Custom)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Officials with Jefferson Mall released a statement following a woman’s outburst at a JCPenney where she verbally abused two Hispanic women.

The viral video was released Tuesday after an elderly customer berated the two women after she claimed one of them jumped the line.

According to Renee Buckner, the original poster of the video, she said one of the Hispanic women was purchasing items nearing the end of her transaction. Things went sour after that woman’s friend brought up two additional items to be purchased.

The original Facebook post with the woman's outburst was removed from Facebook on Wednesday.

The witness said that’s when the woman behind them began going on an alleged tirade with racial undertones telling them to "go back to wherever [expletive] you come from lady" and then yells at the clerk who told her to watch her language.

“You’re a nobodies. Just because you come from another country it don’t make you nobody. You’re nobody – as far as I’m concerned. You’re probably on welfare – the taxpayers probably paid for all that stuff,” she yelled. “It’s true. We probably pay for every bit of that stuff, you know that. Probably all the food they get and everything else. I’m sorry but that’s the way I feel.”

The woman closes out her rant telling the women, “That’s okay, speak English you’re in America. If you don’t know it, learn it. And I’m sorry that I’m that way but you all need to realize you’re not the only ones around here.”

In a statement, Jefferson Mall said:

We are aware of the video posted online today from inside JCPenney. Jefferson Mall strives to create a comfortable and convenient experience for all of our guests and we absolutely do not condone this type of behavior. We will work with JCPenney to identify this woman and once identified, she will permanently be banned from Jefferson Mall, per our behavior code.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said he was sad and disappointed by the outburst.

