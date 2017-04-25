Tina Ferri

BEAVERTON, Ore. - A woman who plowed into three cars in a busy elementary school parking lot Tuesday afternoon has been charged with DUII and meth possession.

Tina Ferri, 53, steered her 1994 Acura sedan off NW 185th Avenue into the parking lot of Rock Creek Elementary School as parents were picking up their children, the Beaverton Police Department reported.

Ferri’s car was going so fast that she entered the lot “airborne” after hitting a bump, a witness told police.

She injured one adult male, who was taken to the hospital with an injured arm. The injured man was waiting to pick up a child.

Two of the 3 vehicles she struck had to be towed away. Her car was destroyed, police said.

Ferri was charged with DUII (Drugs), Possession of Methamphetamine, Reckless Driving and Assault 4.

She was treated at the hospital for minor injuries, then was lodged in Washington County Jail.

KGW