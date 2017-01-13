Widespread reports of flu outbreaks in nursing homes

More than 50 long-term care facilities across King, Snohomish, and Pierce Counties are now reporting flu outbreaks among their vulnerable elderly residents.

That has health officials urging proactive infection control procedures at nursing homes and assisted living facility across the region.

King County Public Health reports outbreaks at 17 long-term care facilities. In Snohomish County, the latest update from health officials said 15 long-term care facilities had reported flu outbreaks. In Pierce County, the numbers are even higher, with 20 long-term care facilities reporting outbreaks.

Wesley Homes' Lea Hill Community in Auburn is not one of those facilities. So far, Executive Director Greg Byrge says none of their 230 senior residents have gotten sick - and he's hoping to keep it that way through vigilant screening of visitors..

"You know, it's really an epidemic that's happening in this state, so we would like you to just help us out a little bit," said Byrge.

That's what he tells relatives of Wesley Homes residents who come to the facility to visit loved ones. Signs posted on the front doors ask visitors to pick up a mask at the front desk if they have a cough. And if they're experiencing flu-like symptoms, visitors are asked to stay away.

"I think the pro-active approach, everyone responds to that very well," said Byrge. "And then of course if we needed to, we can actually quarantine the building, and stop people from visiting all together, if we did have a true outbreak."

That's already happening in some facilities that are coping with flu outbreaks.

Health officials are working closely with both nursing homes and hospitals to address the issue, because a senior citizen admitted to the hospital with the flu cannot be discharged or allowed back to their nursing home until it is absolutely certain he or she is not contagious.

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department offers these guidelines for long-term care facilites dealing with flu outbreaks.

Health officials say infection control procedures at nursing homes and assisted living faciiltes are crucial, because the elderly population is so vulnerable to this particular strain of the flu.

So far this flu season, there have been 46 flu deaths in Washington. Of those, 38 have been people 65 years old or older.

Copyright 2016 KING