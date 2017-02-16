Why WSDOT says Snoqualmie Pass has been 'particularly challenging' this year

SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. – The Washington State Department of Transportation has had a tough winter when it comes to visibility issues along I-90 Snoqualmie Pass.

The first challenge the WSDOT said it faced was keeping lane stripes from fading. The WSDOT said they have tried several different striping products but they have been unsuccessful in finding a striping product durable enough to withstand both traffic and snow removal operations. They said that even the most durable products they have tried lose reflectivity quickly leading to limited visibility at night.

The second challenge the WSDOT said they face is freezing temperatures. According to the WSDOT, the liquid deicer used on I-90 Snoqualmie Pass stops working when the temperature drops below 20 degrees. The next thing that they use after the deicer stops working is sand and the WSDOT said that although sand helps with traction during icy conditions, it grinds away the lane stripes and sticks to barriers and reflectors.

The third challenge the WSDOT said they face is the narrow roadway due to the widening project between Hyak and Keechelus Dam. The WSDOT said the construction causes a lack of space that results in a very narrow roadway.

The WSDOT also said this winter was so different compared to others because all three of the above challenges were often occurring at the same time. The winter of 2015 was the first time WSDOT implemented the construction detour and it ended up being one of the driest winters on record. Additionally, winter 2016 Snoqualmie Pass received an average amount of snowfall, however temperatures remained around 32 degrees most of the season. Whereas this year the WSDOT has seen several weeks in which the temperature dipped into the low and single digits. Additionally, a number of ice storms this winter required the use of more sand.

The WSDOT said that the things that have worked in the past to improve visibility did not work this winter and they are trying to adapt. Asa result of very few breaks in intense winter weather the WSDOT had less opportunities to restripe.

To help increase visibility moving forward the WSDOT said the plan over the next several weeks and as weather allows, drivers may encounter nighttime closures between mileposts 57 to 62 so crews can install additional reflectors along the barriers and place solar -powered LED lanes markers in the roadway. The WSDOT is still removing built-up snow and ice from the shoulders and cleaning sand off the barrier reflectors.

Additionally, the WSDOT will be adding portable lights to improve visibility and will restripe as weather allows. The WSDOT said if the stripes start to fade and they are unable to restripe immediately, the speed limit will be reduced to 45 mph at night to help drivers navigate safely through the narrow lanes.

Some of the work mentioned above has already happened as the WSDOT added new striping and cleaned off the sand and grime from reflectors.

KREM