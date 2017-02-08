White House: Push back against Ivanka Trump's brand a "direct attack" on the President
President Trump tweeted Wednesday that his daughter, Ivanka, was treated "so unfairly" by Seattle-based Nordstrom for dropping her brand. White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer was asked about it at the daily press briefing.
wsts2 12:01 PM. PST February 08, 2017
More Stories
-
Widespread power outages impact thousandsJan. 6, 2017, 1:31 p.m.
-
Flu epidemic: state could soon step in to helpJan. 6, 2017, 6:37 a.m.
-
What the Seahawks are saying about Golden TateJan. 6, 2017, 9:22 a.m.