WEST LINN, Ore. -- The West Linn Police Department fired an officer Wednesday after a seven month investigation into his negative comments about the Black Lives Matter movement on his personal Facebook page.

Officer Tom Newberry's employment with the West Linn Police Department was terminated Wednesday, according to Lt. Mike Stradley.

Stradley told KGW he could not comment further on the termination because it was a personal matter.

Some of the comments by Newberry implied threats of physical violence.

The police department said they were made aware of Newberry's posts in July 2016. He was placed on administrative leave.

At the time, Stradley said he found some of Newberry's posts to be "embarrassing to me personally."

KGW reached out to Newberry in July but he declined to comment. Newberry formerly served with the Portland Police Bureau and retired from that department in 2008 after 16 years of service, according to a police association newsletter.

In July of 2016, Newberry posted a story on his Facebook page about a rumored "Day of Rage" protest with a personal comment that read, "So Day of target practice?"

On July 12, Newberry posted the following about "Black Lives Matter" groups: "When encountering such mobs remember, there are 3 pedals on your floor. Push the right one all the way down."

Speaking about that particular post, Lt. Stradley said, "That's incredibly embarrassing and irresponsible for a police officer."

On July 10, Newberry shared an article about people driving over "Black Lives Matter" protestors in the streets with the personal comment, "I'll just leave this right here.....".

