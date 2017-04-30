We're not sure what to think of pickle juice soda

(Grandpa Joe's Candy Shop)

PITTSBURGH, Penn. -- You may like pickles. Lots of people do. You may even kind of like pickle juice. But would you drink a pickle juice soda?

One company hopes you will! Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop, which has two stores near Pittsburgh and one in Miamisburg, Ohio, is selling the unique drink. You can either pick it up at one of their locations or order it online.

At the store, it’s $2.50 a bottle. Online, you can get a bottle for $9.99, which includes shipping and handling.

Would you try it?





WTSP