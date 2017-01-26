San Antonio Aquarium hiring for mermaid position

Do you wanna be where the people are? The San Antonio Aquarium is looking to hire a mermaid for services under the sea.

You’re going to need to make a splash pretty quickly, though.

They posted the opening to their Facebook page. You must be willing to work weekends and holidays and have excellent interaction skills, especially with kids.

If you’re interested, visit their Facebook page and see if you’ve got what it takes to be part of that world.

KENS