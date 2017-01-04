Washington police officer buys car seat for woman in need

Bellingham police officer (Photo: KING)

A Bellingham police officer bought a car seat for a pregnant woman in need Tuesday.

“We love the hearts of our officers!” Bellingham police wrote in a Facebook post.

A car seat was stolen from a children’s consignment store, and the man who stole the car seat told officers he shoplifted it, because his friend was having a baby and needed the seat.

Officer Bourgault found the pregnant woman and confirmed the man’s story. The officer then purchased a car seat with his own money and gave it to the woman in need.

The man who stole the car seat was cited and released.

