Washington police officer buys car seat for woman in need

A Bellingham police officer bought a car seat for a pregnant woman in need Tuesday.
“We love the hearts of our officers!” Bellingham police wrote in a Facebook post.
A car seat was stolen from a children’s consignment store, and the man who stole the car seat told officers he shoplifted it, because his friend was having a baby and needed the seat.
Officer Bourgault found the pregnant woman and confirmed the man’s story. The officer then purchased a car seat with his own money and gave it to the woman in need.
The man who stole the car seat was cited and released.
Copyright 2016 KING
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs