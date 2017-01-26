Washington and Idaho both import significant amount from Mexico each year

Close-up of American dollar bills (Photo: Purestock)

SPOKANE, Wash. --- A spokesperson for President Donald Trump announced to media on Thursday the president will seek a 20 percent tax on Mexican imports to pay for a proposed border wall.

Idaho and Washington both import significantly from Mexico, however, and tax on those goods would likely have an impact.

In 2015, the state of Washington imported $1.307 billion worth of goods from our neighbors to the south, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

RELATED: Spokesman says Trump seeks 20 percent tax on Mexican imports

Mexico is eighth on the list of countries Washington imports goods from, with Canada taking the top spot, and China in second place.

The state of Idaho imported $138 million from Mexico in 2015, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

For a full list of imports by country and by goods, click here.

The wall is part of Trump's plan to halt illegal immigration to the U.S., and he has long insisted that Mexico will pay. Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto has insisted his country will not.

KREM