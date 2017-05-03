Verify: Study claims eating more salt is okay

SPOKANE, Wash. – There is a new study going around the internet that goes against what most health professionals have told us about salt our whole lives.

A new study found consuming less salt may not lead to a lower blood pressure in the long run. The study conducted by Boston University School of Medicine studied 2,600 people for a 16 year period. They found people who consumed at or below the amount of salt recommended by the Dietary Guidelines of Americans had higher blood pressure than participants who consumed more sodium.

Rockwood Health Cardiologist Doctor Jared Wyrick said the results of the study are reasonable. It is possible for someone to have a lower blood pressure and have more salt in their diet. But because the study focuses on specifically blood pressure, he said it can be a bit a misleading if readers take away from the study that a high sodium diet isn't harmful to their health.

"Is salt bad for our heart, is salt bad for our cardiovascular system and other organs, does salt increase our risk of mortality, it's a debatable area but certainly my opinion is the answer to all those is yes," Wyrick said.

A salt filled diet is still a concern for doctors as well as dieticians.

"There's still a large body of evidence that shows that sodium does affect blood pressure. We're going to continue to advice patients to watch their sodium if they have," said Dietician Jen Ropp.

Doctors and dieticians recommend people take this study with a grain of salt, and consult their own doctors with any health concerns.

KREM 2 was able to verify while it is possible that someone could have a lower blood pressure with a higher sodium diet, doctors and dietitians agree less salt will mostly likely lead to a healthy, longer life.

Verify: Sources

Rockwood Health Cardiologist Dr. Jard Wyrick

Registered Dietitian Jen Ropp

% INLINE %

KREM