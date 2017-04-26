Verify: Are artificial wombs real?

Lamb in artificial womb (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – It is like something out of a sci-fi movie.

An artificial womb grew a lamb and apparently the experiment is expected to someday be used to help save human babies born extremely prematurely. Drawings and videos of this artificial womb experiment are all over your Facebook feed.

Several reports said the lead surgeon of the project is Alan Flake. KREM 2 looked him up on the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia's website and sure enough there he is. Flake is a pediatric and fetal surgeon. In fact, the hospital produced a video showcasing the team's work on the experiment.

We then checked out Nature.com, which is anything but fake news. Founded in 1869, "Nature Communications" is one of the leading weekly, international scientific journals. This is where the artificial womb study was published. You can see the almost unbelievable data, documenting the premature lamb that successfully developed in one of the artificial wombs.

So did these scientists figure out how to grow a premature lamb inside an artificial womb? Yes they did.

Verify: Sources

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

Nature.com

