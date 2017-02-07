U.S. CBP seizes nearly 4,000 pounds of marijuana disguised as key limes

PHARR, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations at the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility discovered 3,947 pounds of alleged marijuana within a commercial shipment of key limes.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a press release, the seizure occurred on January 30, when CBP officers assigned to the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility encountered a 2001 Freightliner tractor. After the conveyance was referred for secondary inspection, CBP officers utilized a non-intrusive imaging system along with the help of a canine team to locate the narcotics.

According to the press release, CBP officers extracted 34,764 packages containing a total of 3,947 pounds of alleged marijuana commingled within the shipment of key limes.

CBP OFO seized the drugs, valued at approximately $789,467, according to the press release. The case remains under investigation by Homeland Security Investigations special agents.

Port Director Efrain Solis Jr. said in a press release, “This is an outstanding interception of narcotics. Out CBP officers continue to excel in their knowledge of smuggling techniques which allows them to intercept these kinds of attempts to introduce narcotics into our country.”

