Two workers seriously injured after falling off scaffolding at Ross Island Bridge

2 people rescued from Ross Island bridge

KGW 1:51 PM. PST February 08, 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Two construction workers suffered serious injuries after they fell off scaffolding at a construction site at the Ross Island Bridge on Wednesday morning.

The men fell onto a platform at about 8:15 a.m. Portland Fire & Rescue used a fire truck ladder to lower them safely to the ground.

The two workers were taken to OHSU with serious injuries.

