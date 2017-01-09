Two Albertsons in Spokane to close in February

albertsons 11114.jpg (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. --- Two Spokane Albertsons grocery stores will close in February due to decreased sales.

On Feb. 25, both the Albertsons on Division Street (Wandermere) and the Comstock store on 37th and Grand Boulevard will close their doors.

“Despite the best efforts of the store teams, we have been unable to reposition the stores to better compete in the market place, and following an extensive review, we have made the difficult decision to close the stores,” said Sara Osborne, a spokesperson for the company, in a statement.

She said the company’s human resources department is working to place associates in nearby Albertsons or Safeway stores.

