Trudeau: Mosque shooting in Quebec City was terrorism

Quebec Provincial and Municipal police officers stand guard after a shooting at the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada, Monday, Jan. 30. Andre Pichette, epa (Photo: Rollins, Michael)

Canada's prime minister condemned what he called a "terrorist attack on Muslims" after gunmen shot dead six people and injured eight others at a mosque in Quebec City on Sunday night.

Two suspects were arrested after the shooting but no information was immediately released about them or the motive behind the attack.

One of the suspects was arrested at the Quebec City Islamic Cultural Center, where the shooting took place. The other was apprehended on the Île d'Orléans, an island in the Saint Lawrence River, Quebec provincial police spokeswoman Christine Coulombe told reporters.

Watch the NBC report

More than 50 people were in the mosque at the time of the attack and the victims were aged between 35 and 70, according to Coulombe.

"It is heart-wrenching to see such senseless violence. Diversity is our strength, and religious tolerance is a value that we, as Canadians, hold dear," Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement. "Muslim-Canadians are an important part of our national fabric, and these senseless acts have no place in our communities, cities and country."

He added: "We condemn this terrorist attack on Muslims in a center of worship and refuge."

Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland echoed Trudeau's comments.

My heart breaks for the victims and their loved ones at the Québec City mosque. Canadians will stand united, with you & against such hatred. — Chrystia Freeland (@cafreeland) January 30, 2017

In June 2016, a pig's head was left on the doorstep of the Quebec City Islamic Cultural Center.

While police in Quebec City didn't say whether they believed the shooting was motivated by Islamophobia, officials in New York City said they were beefing up security at mosques and other religious locations throughout the city.

Canada is generally very welcoming toward immigrants and all religions, but it's less so in the French-speaking province of Quebec, which has had a long-simmering debate about race and religious accommodation, The Associated Press reported.

Incidents of Islamophobia have increased in the province in recent years, according to Reuters.

Sunday's attack came hours after Trudeau openly rejected President Donald Trumps' restriction on travel from seven Muslim-majority nations.

To those fleeing persecution, terror & war, Canadians will welcome you, regardless of your faith. Diversity is our strength #WelcomeToCanada — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 28, 2017

Trump's executive order has sparked protests across the United States and beyond.

While he did not directly reference the demonstrations, Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard echoed the protesters' sentiments during a press conference early Monday.

"We should not withdraw and become a closed society because of such a terrible event," he said. "On the contrary, as I indicated, we have to keep working together, striving towards an open, inclusive, peaceful society. That's the right response to this terrible event."

Couillard later added that "words matter, gestures matter, written words matter, how we speak about one another, how we describe the type of society that we want, this has an impact."

KGW