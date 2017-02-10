Snoqualmie Pass on Friday, February 10 at 9:00 a.m. (Photo: WSDOT, Custom)

SNOQUALMIE PASS – Washington State Department of Transportation officials tweeted that all lanes of Interstate 90 reopened Friday, after being closed intermittently for snow, ice, flooding and avalanche risk over the past few days.

The westbound lanes reopened about 11 a.m. on Friday, while the eastbound lanes reopened earlier, at about 1 a.m.

Good news! We hope to get the WB lanes of I-90 back open by 12 p.m. Crews are busy removing standing water, snow and ice and from the road. — I-90 Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) February 10, 2017

Crews are removing standing water, snow and ice from the road.

There are no restrictions at Snoqualmie Pass now, though traction tires are recommended.

Stevens and White Passes were both still closed as of 11 a.m.

In Idaho, Fourth of July and Lookout Passes were both open, though IDT warned of icy patches. US 12 about 50 miles east of the Kooskia area in Idaho was closed due to avalanche risk as well.

KREM