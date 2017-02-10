NWCN
I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass reopens in both directions

Erin Robinson , KREM 11:12 AM. PST February 10, 2017

SNOQUALMIE PASS – Washington State Department of Transportation officials tweeted that all lanes of Interstate 90 reopened Friday, after being closed intermittently for snow, ice, flooding and avalanche risk over the past few days.

The westbound lanes reopened about 11 a.m. on Friday, while the eastbound lanes reopened earlier, at about 1 a.m.

Crews are removing standing water, snow and ice from the road.

There are no restrictions at Snoqualmie Pass now, though traction tires are recommended. 

Stevens and White Passes were both still closed as of 11 a.m. 

In Idaho, Fourth of July and Lookout Passes were both open, though IDT warned of icy patches. US 12 about 50 miles east of the Kooskia area in Idaho was closed due to avalanche risk as well. 

