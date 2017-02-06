Semi runs off road, into Columbia River

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. --- A semi truck ran off the road and into the Columbia River in Grant County on Monday. It happened just south of Shawanna, near Mattawa.

The driver safely got out of the cab and made it to shore, though Grant County Sheriff's Office said drivers should expect delays.

The traffic back ups will be on SR 245 southbound. GCSO said drivers should choose an alternate route.

TRAFFIC - SR243 S just S of Shawanna. Semi in the Columbia River. Driver out of the cab onshore. Expect traffic delays. @wspd6pio pic.twitter.com/zwrueKTgCV — Grant County Sheriff (@GrantCoSheriff) February 6, 2017

KREM