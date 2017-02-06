NWCN
Semi runs off road, into Columbia River

Staff , KREM 3:07 PM. PST February 06, 2017

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. --- A semi truck ran off the road and into the Columbia River in Grant County on Monday. It happened just south of Shawanna, near Mattawa. 

The driver safely got out of the cab and made it to shore, though Grant County Sheriff's Office said drivers should expect delays.

The traffic back ups will be on SR 245 southbound. GCSO said drivers should choose an alternate route.

