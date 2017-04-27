(Photo: WSP)

VANTAGE, Wash. – Traffic is moving slowing over the Vantage Bridge after a semi truck carrying hay hit a passenger car on Thursday.

As of 3:30 p.m. the eastbound lanes over the bridge had one lane open, while the westbound lanes were both open.

Pics of Vantage Bridge Semi vs Car collision/backup. Serious injury. Drivers should expect lengthy delays. AVOID AREA! #SlowDown #BeSafe pic.twitter.com/gN5bPVMVcI — Trooper Brian Moore (@wspd6pio) April 27, 2017

Washington State Patrol officers confirmed the driver of the car had been trapped in the vehicle and seriously injured. The semi was carrying hay, tipped and spilled its load.

Drivers traveling along I-90 should expect lengthy delays and avoid the area.

This story has been updated.

Semi crash on the Vantage Bridge closes all lanes. (Photo: WSDOT)

