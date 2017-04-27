NWCN
One injured in semi crash on Vantage bridge

KREM 2 reports on a hay truck crash that closed both lanes on I-90.

Erin Robinson , KREM 4:23 PM. PDT April 27, 2017

VANTAGE, Wash. – Traffic is moving slowing over the Vantage Bridge after a semi truck carrying hay hit a passenger car on Thursday.

As of 3:30 p.m. the eastbound lanes over the bridge had one lane open, while the westbound lanes were both open.

 

Washington State Patrol officers confirmed the driver of the car had been trapped in the vehicle and seriously injured. The semi was carrying hay, tipped and spilled its load. 

Drivers traveling along I-90 should expect lengthy delays and avoid the area.

This story has been updated.

